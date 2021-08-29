Giga Chikadze has spoken out on his big UFC Vegas 35 victory over Edson Barboza.

UFC Vegas 35 took place on Aug. 28. Chikadze vs. Barboza served as the main event inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chikadze ended up scoring a third-round TKO finish to extend his winning streak to nine.

After the fight, Chikadze said he’s ready to test himself against former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway (h/t MMAFighting).

“I finished the guys who are absolutely legends in this sport. Honestly, I’m here to fight the best fights, the biggest names, if it’s a title shot, I would love to cover the title shot and be a replacement fighter. If not, somebody Hawaiian who’s leaving the division.

“[Max Holloway] knows my name. I saw the interviews somebody asked him and he said like this ‘oh yeah, I heard this Giga guy who kicks.’ I’m not just a Giga guy. I kick the sh*t out of people. Let’s go. I’ve been waiting for this moment.”

This isn’t the first time Chikadze has expressed his desire to share the Octagon with “Blessed.” Back in May, he explained to reporters why he wants to fight Holloway.

“I was in Georgia when Max fought Calvin. I was doing commentary for the fight, and I enjoyed this fight, and every time he was doing something nice I was like, ‘I want to fight him. I want to fight him.’

Chikadze hasn’t lost a fight since June 2018. He is undefeated under the UFC banner with a record of 7-0.

Holloway is coming off one of the smoothest performances you will ever see at a high level against Calvin Kattar. “Blessed” was scheduled to take on Yair Rodriguez but was forced out of the fight due to an injury.

Do you want to see Giga Chikadze vs. Max Holloway next?