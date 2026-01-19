Gable Steveson Set for Feb 19 MMA Return As Path Towards UFC Heavyweight Division Takes Shape

Gable Steveson has booked his next MMA bout as he continues building momentum ahead of a potential move to the UFC in 2026.

After making his professional MMA debut with a blistering first-round knockout of Braden Peterson at LFA 217 in September, Steveson quickly emerged as one of the most intriguing newcomers.

Gable Steveson MAULS Braden Peterson in the first round of his MMA debut.



WHAT A START TO HIS CAREER 🔥 #LFA217 @LFAfighting pic.twitter.com/cN1zffVCU3 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 13, 2025

The 2020 Olympic freestyle wrestling gold medalist has since committed fully to mixed martial arts and is viewed as a leading heavyweight prospect for 2026, with many believing he could carve out a strong UFC career if signed.

After a rapid and highly successful run across multiple promotions in 2025, Steveson has firmly caught the eye of UFC CEO Dana White, who has publicly acknowledged interest in bringing the 25-year-old Indiana native into the organization, with another opportunity to evaluate him before any final decision is made.

Gable Steveson Set To Fight Hugo Lezama Mexico Fight League 3

On Sunday, the promotion announced that Gable Steveson is scheduled to square off against Hugo Lezama at Mexico Fight League 3 on Feb. 19 at ShowCenter in Monterrey, Mexico.

💥 ESTO NO ES SHOW. ES GUERRA. 💥



El mundo pone los ojos en Monterrey.



Gable Steveson, el prospecto peso pesado #1 del planeta 🆚 Hugo “Pandamonio” Lezama, el golpe que representa a México 🇲🇽



📅 19 de febrero

📍 ShowCenter, MTY#MFL3 #ChoqueDeTitanes pic.twitter.com/cqcq662MXk — MFL (@fightmfl_) January 18, 2026

Steveson most recently competed at Anthony Pettis FC 21 in November, where he scored a first-round knockout of Kevin Hein to improve his professional MMA record to 2-0.

Prior to that, he stepped into the hybrid combat sports promotion Dirty Boxing at DBX 4 in October, delivering a rapid 15-second knockout of Billy Swanson.

Meanwhile, Lezama figures to be the most experienced opponent Steveson has faced so far, carrying an 11-3 professional record with nine victories coming by stoppage. “Pandemonium” was last seen in action at Games of the Future 2025 in December, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Shamil Ismailov.