Gable Steveson could get UFC offer soon, predicts former world champion

UFC legend Kamaru Usman believes that Gable Steveson could wind up getting an offer from the Ultimate Fighting Championship sooner rather than later.

Many within the combat sports space will be aware of the Gable Steveson story. He was a wrestling sensation who had great success at the Olympics, he went on to test the waters with WWE, and eventually tried his hand at football with the Buffalo Bills. Eventually, that led him down the path of mixed martial arts, where he currently holds a 2-0 record with Jon Jones helping to coach him.

Gable Steveson has all the potential in the world and that much is obvious. He has already been tipped to make his way over to the UFC, but of course, a lot of people want to see him improve his game a bit before being thrown in at the deep end.

In a recent episode of their podcast, Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo debated over the future of Gable Steveson in mixed martial arts.

Kamaru Usman’s view on Gable Steveson

Usman: “I think he can get the offer for sure – right now, honestly.”

Usman: “As far as getting into the company, it’s about the notoriety, because let’s be honest, clout is currency. If you can get that clout, you’re in the UFC now. You’ve seen what Bo Nickal did. I’m sure Gable wants a little bit of that, and Gable is extremely talented. He can have a lot of success. If the UFC offers, I don’t think he turns that down.”

Cejudo: “If Gable is smart, I would not do that. I would keep that record up, he should be at least 6-0, 7-0 before he jumps into the big leagues like that.”

Usman: “Yeah but, at the rate that he’s going, he can be 6-0 by midway through this year.”