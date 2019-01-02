Frankie Edgar’s Manager Thinks He’s Worst Matchup For Max Holloway

Frankie Edgar’s manager strongly believes his client brings the toughest challenge that UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway could face.

Edgar was last seen in the Octagon when he scored a unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson. This fight came back in April at the UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee event.

Originally, Edgar was supposed to challenge Holloway for the UFC featherweight title at UFC 222. But Holloway had to put out due to injury. Brian Ortega scored a big victory over him in the co-main event. This fight went down March 3, 2018, on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While doing a recent interview with MMAFighting.com, Ali Abdelaziz went on record by stating that he thinks Edgar has the best chance to beat Holloway. The reason for such a mindset is due to the wrestling skill that Edgar brings to a fight.



“Max (Holloway) is a good champion, but Max hasn’t ever fought a wrestler like Frankie. And Frankie, as tough as he is, when he fought (Brian) Ortega he got caught with an elbow, and fair and square, Ortega got the win — but I’m telling you, Frankie is the worst matchup for Max. I believe if Frankie takes Max down and Max will not get up.

Because he tried to play guard and [play on the ground against Ortega]. Frankie will probably try to put a hole through his head. That’s what Frankie will do to him. … Frankie is the right guy for that fight. This is the fight Max should be asking for right now.”

