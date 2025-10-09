Frank Martin battles 2-Division Champ Rances Barthelemy at PBC on Prime Video

Frank Martin will clash with ex-2-division champion Rances Barthelemy in a super lightweight bout set for 10 rounds. This will headline a three-fight offering from PBC on Prime Video set for Saturday, October 25th. This all emanates from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

This will also serve as a lead in to the PBC’s Pay-Per-View portion of the card which features WBC super welterweight champ Sebastian Fundora clash with an ex-unified world champ Keith Thurman on Prime Video. Also on that lead in- component, unbeaten teen phenom Kaipo Gallegos colliding with Nike Theran in another 10-round affair but this one will be in the lightweight ranks. The surging undefeated super featherweight fighter Luis Nunez will test skill with Hector Sosa in yet another 10-round contest.

The PPV portion will see two-division world titleholder Stephen Fulton Jr., who sits as the present WBC featherweight champ. He aims to moved up in weight to take on WBC Super Featherweight champ O’Shaquie Foster for his 130-pound world crown in what is positioned as the co-main event fight.

In a true make-or-break moment for both, Jesus Ramos Jr. will engage in a battle of the juniors with Shane Mosley Jr., with the Interim WBC middleweight strap hanging in the balance. Plus, a rising Mexican star with a spotless ledger in Isaac Lucero will throw down under Queensberry Rules against Roberto Valenzuela Jr. in a 154-pound matchup.

Frank Martin vs. Rances Barthelemy overview

With his slick boxing style and demonstrable efficiency at 135 pounds, Frank Martin looks to make big waves at super lightweight. He will collide with Cuban combatant Rances Barthelemy. The 30-year-old showed his acumen over a 12-round fight in dropping formerly undefeated Artem Harutyunyan in the final round of their July 2023 fight to earn a unanimous decision.

As both combatants offered up their thoughts on this exciting contestin the Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman, Martin said,

“I’m excited to be back after people tried to bash me for taking one loss. I took it as a lesson learned and I’m back mentally and physically at the top of my game. Rances is gonna have to deal with everything I went through, and he’s gonna feel it on every punch. I’m back and I’m pissed off and dangerous.”

As Barthelemy offered up his thoughts on this looming boxing bout, he stated,