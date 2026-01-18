Former UFC Champ Says Conor McGregor Isn’t Done, Backs ‘The Notorious’ vs. Jorge Masvidal for White House Event

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping thinks Conor McGregor taking on Jorge Masvidal at the UFC White House event makes a ton of sense.

The Notorious’ was rumored to face Michael Chandler on June 14. Both fighters had verbally confirmed the same. However, in a recent interview with Complex Sports, Dana White put a full stop to the idea by opining that he’s not interested in that fight anymore.

🚨 Dana White says he is NOT interested in booking Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at the UFC White House card 😬



"That was a couple years ago. No."



After that, McGregor posted on X that he’s willing to face any opponent the UFC puts in front of him.

Former UFC BMF kingpin Jorge Masvidal, on the other hand, has been making headlines after revealing in an interview with MMA Junkie Radio that he’s training for something big. Masvidal didn’t confirm or deny if he will come out of retirement and fight on the White House card, and if his next potential opponent could be Conor McGregor. He just teased that fight news is coming soon and asked fans to wait.

Michael Bisping thinks Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal makes a lot of sense

In a recent YouTube video on his channel, Michael Bisping highlighted that Conor McGregor is back in the gym and could still return in good shape, even if he’s no longer the same fighter he once was.

The Count’ suggested that a fight with Jorge Masvidal, the owner of the fastest knockout in UFC history, would be a guaranteed spectacle, with two fighters who have nothing to lose and are past their prime, going to war and delivering an entertaining showdown for the fans. The UFC Hall of Famer said:

“Jorge Masvidal potentially fighting. He’s got big news. He’s got to release it soon, and a lot of people are speculating it could be against Conor McGregor going down at the White House. If you ask me, that actually makes a lot of sense… So Michael Chandler is out of the equation. Who’s it going to be? Because I do believe that Conor McGregor will be on the White House card. As you know, McGregor was at the White House himself last year. Last year, he showed up a couple of times. He was on Fox Sports talking about it. He said, ‘It’s a done deal. It’ll be fighting in the White House.'”

Bisping added:

“When you do see clips of him [Conor] online, he does look healthier, he does look less puffy, and you do see clips of him training. So the man is getting ready for something. A lot of people are like, ‘McGregor’s done.’ Listen, a lot can change. The man’s still only 37 years old. “

