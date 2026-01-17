Jorge Masvidal Teases a “VERY BIG” Fight as Conor McGregor Rumors Heat Up

Former UFC BMF kingpin Jorge Masvidal has teased a potential fight against Conor McGregor. While ‘The Notorious’ was rumored to fight Michael Chandler at the UFC White House event on June 14, Dana White recently put a full stop to all such speculations by revealing that he’s not interested in booking this highly anticipated matchup.

After that, McGregor called out the UFC and voiced his desire to make a comeback against any opponent.

Recently, in an interview with MMA Junkie Radio, Jorge Masvidal, who has been hunting a money fight with the Irishman for years, teased that he is preparing for a major bout. ‘Gamebred,’ however, did not go into details. He also didn’t confirm or deny if his next potential opponent could be ‘The Notorious.’

“I can’t really say too much, but I am training for something big. Something very big. I have some fight news coming soon, and it’s very big news. And I can’t deny or confirm [if its McGregor]. I’m Trump’s favourite fighter, just remember that at all times. I can’t deny or confirm any of that right now, but hopefully soon I can. Maybe in 10 days, something like that.”

While Jorge Masvidal retired in 2023 after suffering four back-to-back losses, he has expressed a strong desire to return and fight again.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, has not entered the octagon after breaking his leg in Round 1 of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in 2021.

Dana White Previously Gave a “Hell No” to Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal

In 2019, at UFC 239, Jorge Masvidal delivered the fastest knockout in UFC history by knocking out Ben Askren cold with a flying knee in just five seconds. Riding the momentum of the iconic finish, ‘Gamebred’ expressed interest in a potential showdown with Conor McGregor. However, Dana White immediately shut the idea down, responding with a “hell no.” The UFC headh honcho had told TMZ Sports:

“Jorge Masvidal is too big for Conor. [McGregor has fought at 170 before], but he shouldn’t have. I hated that he did it. Not only did I hate that he did it once, I hated that he did it twice. He does not belong at that weight… He’s too big for Conor. Conor doesn’t belong at 170 [pounds]. He’s got the b*lls to fight at 170, but he doesn’t belong there. Hell no.”

