Former UFC champ is convinced that Alex Pereira is moving up: “You’re going for the third title”

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is convinced that Alex Pereira is moving up to heavyweight. Poatan’ has teased a move up to 265 pounds after reclaiming the light heavyweight championship by knocking out Magomed Ankalaev last year at UFC 320.

The 38-year-old has already attained two-division glory in the UFC and is the current and two-time 205-pound kingpin. He now wants to move up for a third belt and be the first fighter to win gold in three different weight classes.

Recently, Strickland ran into Pereira while the Brazilian was sparring. ‘Poatan’ looked absolutely jacked and in elite shape. Reacting to his physique, ‘Tarzan’ said:

“You’re looking like a real heavyweight. Hey, you’re going for the third title?”

‘Poatan’ replied:

“Maybe, I don’t know.”

However, Strickland is convinced that Alex Pereira is chasing a third UFC belt. He added:

“No, maybe. You’re doing it. I dont want him saying maybe.”

Check out Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira’s comments below:

Jon Jones and Alex Pereira called each other out recently

While Jon Jones had not gotten a positive nod from Dana White in 2025 to compete on the White House Card, earlier this month, White opined that he likes the idea of a superfight between ‘Poatan’ and ‘Bones.’ Soon after that, Pereira called out Jones again.

Jones was quick to respond. He asked the Brazilian to be careful for what he wishes, adding:

“I beat a lot of legends from your country, my friend. I know you’d love to avenge the boys, but be careful what you wish for. CHAMA”

Check out Jon Jones and Alex Pereira’s callouts below:

If Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fails to materialize, speculation is growing that ‘Poatan’ could face Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight title, with undisputed champion Tom Aspinall sidelined because of an eye injury.

Meanwhile, the UFC may consider Jones vs. Pereira for the blockbuster White House card, as the promotion eyes June 14 to be the biggest event they have “ever done by a long shot.”