Alex Pereira targets Jon Jones, ‘Bones’ responds with chilling warning: “Be careful what you wish for”

Alex Pereira had previously hinted that he won’t be fighting Jon Jones on the UFC White House Card. However, earlier today, ‘Poatan’ freshly called out ‘Bones’ in a creative manner.

Back home in Brazil, Pereira revisited the tire shop where he once worked. From there, he filmed a video and later shared it on his socials. The clip showed a tire marked with “Next Jones UFC” while a hammer leaned against it with ‘Poatan’ freshly written on its handle.

Alex Pereira hinting at the Jon Jones fight while at the tire shop back in Brazil

Dana White gave his thoughts on this superfight recently. He told Complex Sports that although it’s an interesting matchup, White doesn’t know if he can count on Jon Jones. Jones vacating the heavyweight championship last year and not fighting then-interim champion Tom Aspinall, as White had wished, has been the major reason why the 56-year-old cannot place his faith in Jones and make him a part of the June 14 celebrations.

Jon Jones responds to Alex Pereira’s call-out

Jon Jones was quick to respond to the Brazilian’s call-out. He asked ‘Poatan’ to be careful for what he wishes, as Jones has beaten several Brazilian UFC fighters, including Alex Pereira’s coach and former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira.

“I beat a lot of legends from your country, my friend. I know you’d love to avenge the boys, but be careful what you wish for. CHAMA”

Jon Jones sends a message to Alex Pereira about revenge and reality



Via @JonnyBones

‘Bones’ remains confident that he can beat Alex Pereira, especially by studying the clips the latter uploads of his training sessions; that will help the American fighter analyze his game plan and fighting style, and identify the loopholes. Jones had previously told Geoffrey Woo in an interview:

“Pereira posts everything, whole sparring sessions. I have a whole kickboxing career to study from. I think my grappling, power, and wisdom would be a lot for him to handle.”

