Floyd Mayweather Flaunts Payday To Destroy Tenshin Nasukawa

Floyd Mayweather absolutely demolished kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN FF 14 from the Saitama Super Arena (highlights here) earlier today.

The combat sports world is abuzz with the results of the one-sided ‘fight.’ Many are calling it a work after Nasukawa was sent flopping about the ring for one round before his corner mercifully stopped it.

The one thing that is undoubtedly certain about the fight is that Mayweather made a big payday for a few short minutes of work. True to form, “Money” took to Instagram to post how much he earned. According to Mayweather, he banked $9 million for the quick match:

“What if I told you I was making $9,000,000 for 9 minutes of sparring in Tokyo Japan would you do the same if you were me? I like to call it a 9 minute walk thru.”

Indeed most would do the same if presented with the opportunity. Now, Mayweather will most likely resume flaunting his possible match-up with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It’s a fight Khabib’s manager claims Mayweather is ‘begging for,’ but with paydays like these for such short work, it’s hard to imagine “Money” has to beg for anything.