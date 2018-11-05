Joe Rogan: Floyd Mayweather Could Have ‘Terrible Night’ In RIZIN Debut

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has done it yet again.

“Money” stole headlines last night with the announcement that he’d be fighting for the Japanese mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion RIZIN FF. Mayweather will fight Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin 14 on December 31st from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The ruleset for the contest has yet to be determined; however, many assume it will not be under MMA rules.

Should Mayweather allow Nasukawa to even kick, it could be a rough night for the 50-0 undefeated boxer. At least, that’s the thinking of longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Rogan recently took to Instagram to react to the news of Mayweather’s new venture with Rizin. Rogan said he’s happy people will look up Nasukawa’s name and watch some of his past fights.

He also said that, depending on the fight’s ruleset, Mayweather could be in for a rough night in Japan: