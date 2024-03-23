Fernando Padilla scores quick First-Round d’arce choke submission against Luis Pajuelo – UFC Vegas 89 Highlights

Fernando Padilla scored his ninth career win by way of submission on Saturday night in the UFC Vegas 89 main card opener.

Stepping inside the Octagon with Peruvian newcomer Luis Pajuelo, Padilla was finding success on the feet before sending his opponent crashing to the canvas. Padilla immediately mounted his opponent and began to reign down strikes, but Pajuelo stayed alive long enough to fight his way out of the position and make his way toward the fence.

Unfortunately for Pajuelo, it all came crashing down from there as Padilla cinched in a d’arce choke as he used the cage wall to work his way back up. With no way out, Pajuelo was forced to tap out just past the halfway point of the opening round.

Official Result: Fernando Padilla def. Luis Pajuelo via submission (d’arce choke) at 2:45 of Round 1.

Check out Highlights From Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo at UFC Vegas 89 Below:

FERNANDO PADILLA SNATCHES THE SUB EARLY #UFCVegas89 pic.twitter.com/ic51XwXvG6 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 24, 2024

GOT IT DONE IN ROUND ONE 😱



Fernando Padilla made quick work to get the tap! #UFCVegas89 pic.twitter.com/rEK5FAEiGY — UFC (@ufc) March 24, 2024

Fernando Padilla feeling himself pic.twitter.com/q2FkZrtNIR — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 24, 2024