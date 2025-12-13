FBI Director Kash Patel Congratulates Henry Cejudo Following Retirement

FBI director Kash Patel has congratulated former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo on his UFC retirement. This past weekend at UFC 323, Cejudo locked horns with the young and dangerous Payton Talbott.

Following fifteen minutes of intense striking from both sides, as well as a few grappling exchanges, Talbott won by unanimous decision.

Despite the loss, the entire arena praised Cejudo for a fantastic effort, and cageside UFC CEO Dana White even guaranteed him a bonus.

After his last dance, ‘Triple C’ posted on X:

“Goodbye, UFC ❤️✌🏾 Thank you all for the overwhelming support this week.”

Kash Patel, who is also an MMA enthusiast, lauded Cejudo, writing:

“Congrats, my friend, on an amazing career.”

Check out Henry Cejudo’s post and Kash Patel’s comment below:

Congrats my friend on an amazing career https://t.co/EAC7txcOBr — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) December 12, 2025

Cejudo is the fourth fighter in the promotion to hold titles in two different weight classes simultaneously. In addition, he has won multiple awards as a wrestler, including a gold medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Henry Cejudo Says Losses Changed His GOAT Narrative Despite an All-Time Resume

Henry Cejudo believes he would rank among the greatest of all time if he had retired while still at the top. But his losses changed the narrative. He recently told Blood Elbow:

If I could leave like Khabib or Jon Jones, then it’d be like, ‘Oh, he’s the greatest combat sports athlete of all time.’ But because of these losses, it was like, ‘Oh, he’s one of them.’ But if you really think back and look at the resume and what I’ve done, doing s*it that people can only dream of.

Check out Henry Cejudo’s comments below:

Henry Cejudo says if he retired like Khabib or Jon Jones he’d be called the greatest but losses changed the narrative 👀😣



"If I could leave like Khabib or Jon Jones, then it’d be like, 'Oh, he’s the greatest combat sports athlete of all time.' But because of these losses, it… pic.twitter.com/KZnIxuLYWg — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) December 12, 2025

Cejudo first retired in 2020 after vacating the bantamweight throne. In 2023, he came out of retirement and faced Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship and lost by split decision. In 2024, He faced Merab Dvalishvili and lost by unanimous decision.

Earlier this year, Cejudo locked horns with Song Yadong. ‘Triple C’ was poked in the eye and was later not fit to continue and lost by technical decision.

This past weekend at UFC 323, in his second retirement fight, Cejudo was unable to snap his losing skid and lost by decision once again.

‘Triple C,’ now 38 years old, steps away from the octagon with a pro-MMA record of 16-6.