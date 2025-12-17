Former UFC Fighter Who Gambled On Himself Suspended By Nevada Commission After Positive Cocaine Test

Trouble may be mounting for a former UFC lightweight fighter, as his temporary suspension following a positive drug test has been extended.

According to a recent report from MMAFighting.com, the Nevada Athletic Commission revealed that Justin Jaynes tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, following his unanimous decision victory over Marlon Gonzales at Tuff-N-Uff 149 on October 25.

Consequently, “Guitar Hero” was suspended by the commission on November 26 and will remain sidelined until the NSAC determines any further disciplinary action. Jaynes could be subject to additional sanctions, including an extended suspension, financial penalties, or even having his victory overturned to a no-contest due to the failed drug test.

The commission is expected to revisit the case at a future meeting, or once an adjudication agreement is finalized, with a ruling potentially coming as early as January.

What Was Justin Jaynes’ UFC Record?

Justin Jaynes made his Octagon debut on short notice against Frank Camacho at UFC Vegas 3 in June 2020, where he impressed with a first-round knockout victory that also earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

However, that proved to be the lone highlight of Jaynes’ year-long stint in the UFC, as he went on to suffer four consecutive losses, including three straight stoppage defeats to Gavin Tucker, Gabriel Benitez, and Devonte Smith.

Jaynes’ final appearance in the UFC ended in a split-decision loss to Charles Rosa at UFC Vegas 30 in June 2021, a bout remembered for his infamous decision to wager his entire fight purse on himself, a move that was still legal at the time and ultimately backfired in dramatic fashion.

After his 1–4 run in the UFC, “Guitar Hero” went on to drop two additional bouts outside the promotion before snapping the skid with a first-round submission victory over Carson Hardman at Fierce FC 30 in 2024. He now owns a 17–11 professional record, with 15 of his wins coming by way of finish.