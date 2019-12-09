Ex-Bellator Champ, UFC Veteran Will Brooks Gets WWE Tryout

Spread the word!













Former Bellator MMA lightweight champion Will Brooks will be pursuing a professional wrestling career.

The WWE has announced that Brooks will be taking part in a talent tryout at the promotion’s WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week. The 33-year-old is coming off a first-round submission loss to Gleison Tibau at a Battlefield FC show in July.

Brooks will be one of over 40 athletes taking part in the WWE tryout. It will be the WWE’s third and final tryout of 2019. “Ill Will” has certainly amassed quite a resume in the world of MMA. He has competed under the UFC, Bellator, and PFL banners. He’s best known for his two victories over Michael Chandler in Bellator, one of them being for the interim lightweight championship.

He later found himself in the UFC, however, his run with the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion was rather underwhelming. Brooks went 1-3 in the UFC before being handed his walking papers. Upon his arrival at the PFL, he managed to make it to the quarter-finals of the 2018 playoffs before being eliminated.

Now, Brooks attempts a run in the realm of professional wrestling, as he participates in tryouts alongside fellow athletes with backgrounds in MMA, football, bodybuilding, and more.

What do you think about Brooks pursuing a WWE career?