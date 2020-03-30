Evolve MMA Set To Live Stream Classes For Free

Spread the word!













If you have ever wanted to try your hand at martial arts but were unable to take a class for whatever reason, you might want to head over to Evolve MMA’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Singapore based gym, founded by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, will be live-streaming classes each day from 9 AM to 9:15 PM (SG time), and they won’t cost you a cent.

Evolve is one of the top martial art gyms in South East Asia but has been forced to close its doors until May 1, due to new regulations brought in by the Singaporean government to help curb the spread of the Covid-19. Sityodtong is not a man who can ever be accused of lacking creativity or drive, so today’s announcement, which he broke on his Facebook page, provides another example of his out the box thinking.

BREAKING NEWS: Evolve MMA launches free daily livestream classes with our World Champions, starting tonight! The best… Posted by Chatri Sityodtong on Sunday, March 29, 2020

While it is not hard to locate online training videos, the live streaming of these classes, followed by an interactive Q&A, will hopefully help create a sense of community for people currently in isolation, and who may be feeling cut off from the outside world.