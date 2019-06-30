English MMA Association Launched, Headed By Dan Hardy & Marc Goddard

Spread the word!













A new English mixed martial arts (MMA) association has been launched to help with the development of the sport in England.

The news was announced in a press release as the EMMAA was launched in Birmingham, UK. It will be led by famed MMA referee Marc Goddard, who will serve as its president.

In total, there are also nine founding directors, one of which, includes former UFC title challenger and current analyst Dan Hardy. Other notable names present are Rosi Sexton, England’s first-ever female UFC fighter, referee Leon Roberts, journalist Nick Peet and MMA judge and coach Paul Sutherland.

“Personally, I am thrilled, excited and ambitious to share the future of mixed martial arts that we hold a collective responsibility to,” Goddard said in a statement. “The invitation and formation of the inaugural board in my eyes needs no introduction and we all share and hold the same passion for this wonderful sport. United we stand.”

Listed below are some of the long-term goals of the EMMAA:

To develop the amateur sport with the long-term goal of seeing MMA at the Olympic Games.

To harness the benefits MMA has to offer wider society.

To represent English MMA internationally with the development of a national team via domestic competition.

The installation of a national rankings system.

To promote a positive image of mixed martial arts.

As per the release, one of the first activities of the EMMMA will be reaching out to clubs, fighters, officials, doctors and all participants for national registration. They will also look to unify many processes such as participation safety, medical issues and the rules and regulations of the sport.

