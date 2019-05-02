Elias Theodorou Voices Frustration About ‘Outdated Mindset’ In Certain USADA Rule

Elias Theodorou voices his frustration about USADA’s rules when it comes to cannabis.

Some fight fans might not know that he suffers from bilateral neuropathic pain and has used cannabis to treat his condition. That’s a problem with that due to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) overseeing the UFC’s drug testing program.

According to their rules, they don’t allow the usage of cannabis while in competition. This timeframe goes from the day prior to a fight and ends after a post-fight sample is collected.

While doing a recent interview, Theodorou made it clear that he still hasn’t given up on pushing to get the UFC’s first therapeutic exemption for marijuana.

“Unfortunately, it’s an outdated mindset I’m fighting,” he told MMA Junkie. “They’ve essentially agreed that I have the condition I have,” Theodorou said. “But they want me to do is exhaust all other medicine.”

Theodorou is slated to meet Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout at the upcoming UFC Ottawa (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) event.

This event is set to take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN+ at 5 PM ET.