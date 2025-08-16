Drakkar Klose Triumphs Over Edson Barboza – UFC 319 Highlights

Drakkar Klose got back into the win column with a solid showing against 155-pound mainstay Edson Barboza at UFC 319 in Chicago.

Klose got off to a fast start, walking down Barboza and looking to land on the lightweight legend early. A few stiff calf kicks from Barboza had Klose rethinking his strategy as the round wore on, resulting in a closely contested opening stanza.

Just over a minute into the second, Klose uncorked a combination that appeared to have Barboza out on his feet. Barboza survived the onslaught, clinching up with Klose against the fence before separating and returning to the center of the Octagon.

Barboza kick-started the third round fighting in the clinch, but it didn’t take long for Klose to find some space and get back to work on his feet. Unfortunately, the final five minutes failed to deliver the same fireworks that the second served up.

Still, the measured attack of Klose was good enough to improve his record inside the Octagon to 10-3.

Official Result: Drakkar Klose def. Edson Barboza via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose at UFC 319: