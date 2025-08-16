Drakkar Klose Triumphs Over Edson Barboza – UFC 319 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose - UFC 319 Highlights

Drakkar Klose got back into the win column with a solid showing against 155-pound mainstay Edson Barboza at UFC 319 in Chicago.

Klose got off to a fast start, walking down Barboza and looking to land on the lightweight legend early. A few stiff calf kicks from Barboza had Klose rethinking his strategy as the round wore on, resulting in a closely contested opening stanza.

gettyimages 2230506304 612x612 1

Just over a minute into the second, Klose uncorked a combination that appeared to have Barboza out on his feet. Barboza survived the onslaught, clinching up with Klose against the fence before separating and returning to the center of the Octagon.

READ MORE:  'Not for the Kids' - Khamzat Chimaev Explains Why MMA Is Not for Children
gettyimages 2230506313 612x612 1

Barboza kick-started the third round fighting in the clinch, but it didn’t take long for Klose to find some space and get back to work on his feet. Unfortunately, the final five minutes failed to deliver the same fireworks that the second served up.

Still, the measured attack of Klose was good enough to improve his record inside the Octagon to 10-3.

Official Result: Drakkar Klose def. Edson Barboza via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

gettyimages 2230506324 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose at UFC 319:

READ MORE:  Former UFC Welterweight Champion Picks 'Wildcard' Dricus Du Plessis to Spoil Khamnzat Cimaev's Championship Attempt

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts