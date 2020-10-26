There is a possibility Edson Barboza has just one more fight in the UFC.

Barboza returned to the win column with a unanimous decision win over Makwan Amirkhani in their featherweight bout earlier this month. The victory put an end to a three-fight losing streak with the last two being contentious split decisions.

And with just one fight left on his current deal with the promotion now, the Brazilian is prepared to fight out his contract before testing the market.

“I have one more fight on my contract and I plan on doing this fight, and we’ll think about what we’ll do next after the contract is completed,” Barboza told MMA Fighting. “I’m in the UFC for 10 years, I love fighting in the UFC, and everything I have today I’ve undoubtedly conquered with the UFC so I love being there, but I’m open to offers — after this fight, of course.

“The same way I’m anxious to my next fight, I’m also anxious to knowing what my next steps will be after the fight. I honestly don’t know really well what will happen, but I’ll wait for after this fight first and then see what my decisions are.”

It appears Barboza would like to be paid more and no one can blame him given his years of service to the UFC as well as the number of top fighters he has faced over the years, especially in the lightweight division.

“Look at my history at ‘55, I’ve fought the best in the world there, I’ve fought them all at ‘55,” Barboza said. “The top-6, whoever the UFC offers me, I’m in.”

The ideal scenario for Barboza would be competing on December 19 — the final card of 2020. As for the opponent, as mentioned, he is looking for a top-ranked featherweight preferably ranked No. 6 or above.

“[Brian] Ortega will probably fight for the belt now,” Barboza added. “‘The Korean Zombie’ is coming off a loss to Ortega but he’s a great athlete. Kattar is No. 6 and is coming off wins, good fights, and that would be a great fight on the feet. Holloway is the No. 1, I don’t know if they would offer me that but it’s a great matchup, no doubt. It would be a great fight.”

“Zabit, we trained together in the past, he’s a great fighter, a nice guy. We’re not that close but no doubt, with the utmost respect to him and that entire team, I’d take this fight. Like I said, anyone in the top-6, I’m in.”

Who do you think Barboza should face next? And do you think he will remain with the UFC afterwards?