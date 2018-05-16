Eddie Alvarez Goes Off On ‘Victim’ Nate Diaz

Eddie Alvarez has given his take on Nate Diaz.

The former UFC lightweight champion has his next fight lined up but is keeping an eye on the news going on in the fight game these days.

It’s been documented that UFC President Dana White is attempting to make the next super fight that would see Diaz fight former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre at the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view event.

Alvarez recently told Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour that the reason Diaz doesn’t call out any big name fighters is due to the fact that he’s the company victim.

“From what I was told Nate Diaz was not available. The GSP thing was going to happen. I have asked for Nate Diaz again and again,” Alvarez revealed on “The MMA Hour.” “I just don’t think they want the fight. If I want to fight someone, I have to talk about that guy. I have to speak up and can’t just secretly want to fight a guy. If you don’t speak up, especially in the UFC, you don’t get shit,” said Alvarez.

Also, the former UFC champion believes that Diaz is now a non-factor in the world of MMA.

“Nate didn’t speak up. If it was me who he wanted, he blew it. He’s got to talk, he’s not talking. Nate wants to be the victim. He wants people to bully him so he can feel like the victim. That’s Nate’s deal. So he can’t go calling people out and be the victim at the same time. “That’s the kind of dude he is,” Alvarez added. “If he keeps playing it the way it is, he is never going to get a fight. He’s a non factor right now in the world of MMA, and that’s all I got to say about him.”

Alvarez is slated to fight Dustin Poirier in the headliner of the upcoming UFC on FOX 30 event that takes place on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.