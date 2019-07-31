DWCS 22 Results: Four Fighters Land UFC Deals

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Tues. July 30, 2019) Dana White’s Contender Series 22 took place from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Five fights took place, with the winners having the possibility at landing a UFC contract. Rodrigo Nascimento and Michal Martinek met at heavyweight. A welterweight bout between Daniel Rodriguez and Rico Farrington took place. Mariya Agapova and Tracy Cortez threw down in flyweight action. Steven Nguyen fought Aalon Cruz at 145 pounds. And Aleksa Camur took on Fabio Cherant at light heavyweight.

Check out the DWC 22 results below.

DWCS 22 Results:

Light Heavyweight: Aleksa Camur def. Fabio Cherant via R2 TKO (flying knee and punches, 0:48)

Contract Winners: Rodrigo Nascimento, Tracey Cortez, Aalon Cruz, and Aleksa Camur

What did you think about tonight’s contender series?

