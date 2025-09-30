Dustin Poirier reveals the one fight that would make him break his fighting retirement

Just a few months removed from his retirement, Dustin Poirier has revealed that he could be persuaded to fight again – but not in mixed martial arts.

As we know, Dustin Poirier is a massive fan favorite in the sport of MMA. He is an incredible fighter, and perhaps an even better human being. ‘The Diamond’ accomplished some great things throughout the course of his time in the sport, and during his spell in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he was involved in some absolutely iconic moments, especially during his stint in the lightweight division.

However, following his trilogy bout against Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier made the decision to ride off into the sunset. He fought one last time in front of his passionate fans in his home state of Louisiana, and outside of picking up the win, it was perhaps the best way he could’ve hoped to go out. Some questioned whether or not he’d stick to his retirement, especially given the fact that there are plenty of fighters older than him who are still competing.

Dustin Poirier himself insisted that this was almost certainly the end of the road, but as it turns out, that may not be the case. Following the official announcement that Zuffa Boxing is a thing, DP made it known on social media that there’s one man who he’d be pretty interested in stepping into the ring with.

Zuffa Boxing 12rnds me and Nathaniel I'd do it. Only 1 more fight I'd take — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 30, 2025

Dustin Poirier reveals he could break retirement

“Zuffa Boxing 12rnds me and Nathaniel I’d do it. Only 1 more fight I’d take”

Some will see this as great news given how much fans love and respect Poirier. At the same time, some will believe that he doesn’t need to enter a venture like this. Either way, we don’t expect to hear the last of this anytime soon.