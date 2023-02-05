Video: Bellator 290 Attender Escorted From Venue For Drunken Incoherence

It should come as no surprise that fans need to be escorted from combat sporting events from time to time, and that’s what happened last night at Bellator 290.

MMA Mania uploaded the following video to their Twitter showing the incident:

A MMA fan got too wild last night at #Bellator290



A MMA fan got too wild last night at #Bellator290

It’s unclear what led up to this, though it’s quite likely alcohol was involved, perhaps even other substances.

All of these venues serve alcohol, and many MMA fans are out of line with their logic as it is, so it’s easy to see why it happens.

Bellator 290 hosted a great night of fights last night on February 4, 2023.

Former bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell kicked off the card, falling short in on the cards to Nikita Mikhailov. Former PFL heavyweight champion Ali Isaev picked up a dominant win, Henry Corrales extended his win streak to three straight, UFC veteran Lorenz Larkin secured a stunning first round KO (elbow) to extend his own unbeaten streak to eight in a row.

Then we had the main card, where Brennan Ward secured his third straight knockout victory over UFC veteran Sobah Homasi, and then it was time for our two title fights.

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen absolutely dominated Anatoly Tokov to make the first defense of his newly claimed title, breaking Tokov’s 7-0 run inside the promotion, and then heavyweight champion Ryan Bader TKO’d former PRIDE heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko in their rematch, putting him up 2-0 in their series, both wins coming via first round knockout.

Emelianenko was 3-0 going into rematches up to that point, while Bader was 4-0 in rematches himself.

Nonetheless, Ryan Bader ended the night making the third successful defense of his Bellator heavyweight championship, and Fedor Emelianenko retired from the sport at 46 years of age with a record of 40-7.

What was your favorite fight at Bellator 290?

