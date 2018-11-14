Donald Cerrone vs. Conor McGregor Makes Sense According To Chael Sonnen

Donald Cerrone vs. Conor McGregor is a fight that apparently has a real possibility of happening

And it makes sense according to Chael Sonnen. The former UFC title contender recently gave his take on this potential fight. This bout is something that appears to be gaining more and more traction.

Obviously, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion is the biggest name in the sport of MMA right now. On the flip side, Cerrone is still a popular fighter in the UFC who should get a marquee name to face next. Thus, him fighting McGregor makes a lot of sense.

“There is something to a Donald Cerrone-Conor McGregor fight that makes a lot more sense than maybe a lot of people put together,” Sonnen said.

Cerrone vs. McGregor History

Sonnen continued by bringing up that there is some history between Cerrone and McGregor, which will help create an angle in order to sell the fight. Cerrone is fresh off a big win in front of his hometown crowd in Denver against Mike Perry this past weekend.

“There is a back-and-forth between Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor that’s on video,” Sonnen pointed out (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “That’s very relevant for promotion. Donald Cerrone vs. McGregor does work. That fight sells. That fight works. That’s the kind of fight I think stylistically that Conor’s gonna look at. Go ‘Yeah, I would take that.’ For sure, Cowboy’s gonna look at that and take that.”

McGregor, on the other hand, is coming off a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 229. He is still under an indefinite suspension for the post-fight brawl. Now, the former UFC champ will have to get an answer from the NSAC on December regarding his future.

“I think if you’re looking at the Conor McGregor sweepstakes that is constantly going on. Yeah, he’s suspended right now and he’s got to get through Nevada,” Sonnen said.

With all that said, this is a fight to be made according to Sonnen. He also thinks that in the meantime, Khabib should fight Tony Ferguson next as well.