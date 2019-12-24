Donald Cerrone Corrects Reports About Training With Duke Roufus For McGregor Camp

Spread the word!













It was reported earlier this month that Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was expected to work with Duke Roufus ahead of his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 246.

Cerrone and McGregor headline the pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18, 2020. Speaking on “The Luke Thomas Show” recently, Roufus suggested he’s anticipating a visit from Cerrone shortly after Christmas.

“Kind of interesting note, I’ll switch gears, Paul Felder and Anthony [Pettis], you know they’re friends with Cowboy Cerrone, so I’m going to be getting a visit right after Christmas from Cowboy. He’s coming out to do a little training with us, and I’m pretty excited about it actually.”

Now, Cerrone has taken to an interview with MMA Junkie to correct those reports. Cerrone claims he isn’t sure where that information came from and suggested it was simply the media stirring things up.

“Those reports are not accurate,” Cerrone said. “I’m not sure where that came. I heard it also. I’m like, ‘Oh, I guess I’m going to Duke Roufus’, huh?’ It’s just another clickbait from you guys. I love you media mother (expletive) Anything you guys can grasp your (expletive) hands on you’ll do it.”

In fact, Cerrone says he doesn’t plan on changing anything up at all for his training camp as he prepares to fight McGregor.

“I’m the (expletive) horse,” Cerrone said. “I say I’m going nowhere. Same old song and dance [for this training camp], baby.”

Do you think Cerrone should make adjustments for his training camp as he prepares to fight McGregor?