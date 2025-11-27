Dillon Danis vs. Nina Agdal Court Drama Turns High-Voltage As Both Sides Push For Jury Trial

Dillon Danis finds himself stuck in a legal tug-of-war with Logan Paul’s wife, Nina Agdal, and now it has turned into a full-blown judicial showdown. The courtroom dispute started in September 2023, when Danis, then scheduled to fight Logan Paul in a boxing match, launched a provocative social media campaign against Agdal that involved sharing several intimate photos of her as part of an incendiary fight-promotion strategy.

no wonder her and Logan get along so well. pic.twitter.com/Z3604xX6qW — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 20, 2023

Consequently, Agdal initiated legal action in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, seeking a temporary restraining order against “El Jefe,” along with a preliminary injunction to stop any further posting of images or videos, with the ultimate goal of securing a permanent restraining order.

The court issued temporary restraining order in favor of Nina Agdal against Dillon Danis. pic.twitter.com/H525mLtxVp — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 7, 2023

In her complaint, the Danish model alleged two counts of intimate image misuse and one count of invasion of privacy, grounding her claims in federal protections established under the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization (2022), a statute frequently referenced in U.S. cases involving “revenge-porn” misconduct.

Last month, Agdal’s legal team submitted an amended complaint, arguing that damages should reach a minimum of $150,000 for every proven violation tied to intimate image misuse, while also requesting exemplary damages and legal fees. The filing seeks a court order to stop Dillon Danis from publishing any further private or explicit images of Agdal without her consent.

Dillon Danis Goes On The Offensive With Legal Counter Filing Aiming To Shut Down Nina Agdal Lawsuit

According to a recent report from MMAFighting.com, Dillon Danis’ legal team submitted a formal response in court on Monday, disputing several allegations made against him. For other claims, his attorneys noted that the defense did not have enough information to either confirm or challenge the statements presented.

Additionally, the BJJ grappler’s legal team urged the court to rule entirely in favor of Danis, requesting that all claims brought by Agdal be dismissed and judgment entered on behalf of their client. To conclude, both parties echoed the same demand, formally calling for a jury trial on every matter eligible to be decided by a jury.

The court has also directed Danis to answer pending legal questions, including supplemental interrogatories, by December 1, after he failed to meet an earlier compliance date. Some of the unanswered requests also ask “El Jefe” to disclose the names of people he reportedly messaged about Agdal on Twitter, along with details about videos he posted from his social media accounts that may now be reviewed as evidence.

The next date in the lawsuit is set for December 18, with both sides scheduled to join a court-hosted phone conference. Notably, just two days later, Dillon Danis is also set to defend his Misfits MMA title against Anthony Taylor at Misfits Mania on December 20 in Dubai, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.