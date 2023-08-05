After turning in an impressive performance against the highly-touted, Movsar Evloev in his Octagon bow earlier this year, Brazilian featherweight, Diego Lopes has now landed his first victory under the Dana White-led banner, submitting the returning Gavin Tucker with a brutal first round triangle-armbar on the main card of UFC Fight Night Nashville.

Lopes, an experienced featherweight contender hailing from his native Brazil, was forced to overcome adversity almost instantly in his sophomore UFC outing, suffering a brutal groin strike foul inside the opening exchanges of the first frame.

And continuing after less than a minute of recovery time, Lopes managed to capitalize on a takedown attempt by Canadian returner, Tucker, immediately locking up an armbar as soon as his back hit the mat.

Threating with the choke from his back to boot, Lopes then transitioned to an armbar, appearing to severely damage the right elbow of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Tucker — leading to a stunning technical submission win.

Below, catch the highlights from Diego Lopes’ submission win over Gavin Tucker