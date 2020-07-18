In the UFC Fight Island 2 main event, we have a flyweight title rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez. The pair first met back in February with the fight ending in a controversial victory for Figueiredo who was unable to pick up the belt due to missing the 125lb flyweight limit. Will it be repeat or revenge tonight? Let’s find out what the LowKickMMA staff think…

Jordan Ellis: I’m picking Deiveson Figueiredo in this one. I think the fight will be pretty similar to the first and will ultimately have the same ending. Figueiredo is a serious fighter with just one defeat on his record. This and the fact Benavidez apparently thinks he was doing well before the clash of heads in the first fight makes me back the Brazilian who should be able to find the knockout blow early in this rematch.

Prediction: Deiveson Figueiredo

Ryan Jarrell: I am expecting some of the same and something different in this rematch for the title. What I expect to be the same is the success Benavidez had in the fight prior to getting caught and finished by Figueredo in the first go round. Deveison clearly has more fights left in his career at this point and I expect him to be a mainstay in the division for years to come. I’m going with my gut on this one and picking Benavidez for the win. He’s been a great fighter for a long time and winning a belt before he hangs it up just makes sense to me. Beefcake by decision.

Prediction: Joseph Benavidez

Ryan Galloway: I see Figueiredo claiming the Flyweight title. After seeing the first fight, Benavidez would have had to make many changes in both his grappling and striking in order to get one over Figueiredo, however, I don’t think he has had the time to do this. I see him getting another early finish in the second or third rounds.

Prediction: Deiveson Figueiredo

Abhinav Kini: It was a competitive first fight but even not counting the headbutt and following knockout, it’s still hard not to see Deiveson Figueiredo winning a second fight. He just seems a lot bigger than Joseph Benavidez and ate his shots pretty well the first time as well. I see Figueiredo getting the decision this time and making it another unhappy ending for Benavidez in a title shot.

Prediction: Deiveson Figueiredo

Ryan Maccarthy: Benavidez was looking good against Figueiredo until they collided heads that left him open for that finishing combo, This time — in his fourth shot at the belt — he gets the job done. I expect a close one, but I see Benavidez finally capturing gold via TKO in the 5th round.

Prediction: Joseph Benavidez

Eoin McKenna: In the Flyweight title fight I see Benavidez coming in with a more disciplined approach. Last time these two faced, we saw Benavidez throwing everything he had hoping for a TKO, I think this time we are more likely to see a classic Benavidez with plenty of grappling. In saying that Figueiredo has made weight this time round, with the weight cut comes a loss of power. I’m predicting Benavidez to secure the title, wearing Figueiredo out in grappling exchanges and getting a TKO in the Championship rounds.

Prediction: Joseph Benavidez