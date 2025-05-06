Deiveson Figueiredo reveals health problems he had before UFC Des Moines

UFC bantamweight star Deiveson Figueiredo has revealed that he was experiencing some health problems prior to UFC Des Moines.

It’s safe to say that Deiveson Figueiredo didn’t have a great night on Saturday. He went head to head with Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Des Moines and in addition to losing, he also suffered a nasty knee injury that looks like it’s set to keep him out of action for a fair amount of time.

Despite that, the Brazilian has been resilient in defeat. He is still hungry to prove that he’s one of the best bantamweight on the planet, and if we know Deiveson Figueiredo, he’ll be putting everything he has into his recovery.

In a recent interview, however, Deiveson Figueiredo revealed that there’s more to the story than many initially realised.

Deiveson Figueiredo reveals injuries

“I wasn’t 100% (at the time of the fight). Let me be clear, I was out of action for three weeks. I got hit in the jaw with a straight punch and my jaw dislocated. That prevented me from doing any serious sparring for a month. So, I was doing positions, doing mitt movements, to burn calories, to avoid being inactive. And towards the end, during the trip, I got some scratches defending a takedown, I didn’t take proper care of them and it got infected.

“I traveled on Saturday night, at 2 am, with a high fever, I had a fever on Sunday, I had a fever on Monday and on Tuesday – the week of the fight – I still had a fever in the morning. I have a bacteria in my leg, I’m still taking antibiotics – the bacteria that caused the fever – and where you press with your finger, there’s a hole in my leg,” said Figueiredo.

Quotes via Ag Fight