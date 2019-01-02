Darren Till Reveals Lofty Goal For 2019

Darren Till reveals his lofty goal for the new year after having two high-profile bouts in 2018.

Till is coming off the first loss in his pro-MMA career but is looking ahead. As seen in the main event of the UFC 228 pay-per-view event in Dallas, Texas, Tyron Woodley was able to score a second-round submission victory over Till to retain his welterweight title.



Till earned this title shot with the last win of his pro-MMA career in the main event of UFC Liverpool. Till picked up a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson. Before that, he beat Donald Cerrone.

While doing a recent interview, he reflected on his move to the top and thinking that he might have made the jump to the top tier too quickly.

“I’ve moved fast and I’m still not in my prime,” Till said in an interview with MTK Global. ” I’ve got a few years to go until I’m in my prime. In MMA, you hit that around 29 or 30 and I’m 26 now.”

Although he lost to Woodley in his last fight, he is staying positive and drawing experience and wisdom in defeat.



“As much as it was a bad end for me with the title lost, it was good in that it showed me a few things I need to change… just a few little tweaks and a few little mentalities,” Till said. “I’m sure as hell going to do that in my next time.”

Goal

Now with the new year upon him, he is looking to be as active as possible in order to get back to where he thinks he should be.



“I can’t wait to fight again and really lay it on someone. Sometimes I’m in fights and I’m clever and stylish and win in a stylish way. But that’s not going to be me next year. I want to fight five times. I want to train hard. Win all my fights and become the best. I want to be the best, I really do.”

