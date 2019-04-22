Darren Till Receives Punishment For Trashing Hotel, Stealing Taxi

Darren Till has received his punishment for his recent arrest for allegedly stealing a taxi and trashing a hotel.

Till was arrested by the law in Tenerife. The island is the largest in the Canary Islands chain off the northwest coast of Africa. Till was arrested alongside four other people for allegedly trashing a hotel. The group then sped off in a taxi while the cab’s driver loaded their luggage into the trunk.

The group was kicked out of one hotel for breaking furniture and emptying out fire extinguishers. Thy later attempted to get another hotel room but were turned down.

On Monday, it was reported that Till has been fined more than £700 by a Spanish court. Till along with the other men admitted wrongdoing as part of a plea deal. They have also been ordered to pay more than £8,500 in compensation to the hotel they vandalized.

According to The Daily Mail, a court official confirmed that they were ordered to pay compensation on Saturday after appearing before a duty court in Arona. Till was identified by his initials D.T. An official provided the following statement:

“Court of Investigation Number Four in Arona, acting as a duty court on Saturday, sentenced five British men for different incidents that occurred last Thursday. The men admitted wrongdoing.”

“The sportsman D.T. and another man were sentenced as authors of a crime of damage and unauthorized use of a vehicle. For the crime of damage, they were ordered to pay £415 each and for the crime of authorized use of a vehicle they were told to pay a fine of £310 each. Together with the three other accused they were ordered to pay the hotel where they caused the damage £8,665.”