Darren Till is worried that the first man to ever beat him in MMA, Tyron Woodley, could be about to take a dive when he squares off against Jake Paul later this month.

The YouTuber transitioned to boxing in 2020 and has looked good against extremely poor opposition. Paul’s best opponent to date is Ben Askren, who is infamously known for his lack of striking skills and was forced to retire from MMA two years prior due to a serious hip injury.

On August 29, Paul will take a huge step up in competition to face Woodley. ‘The Chosen One’ was recently cut by the UFC after a run of four straight defeats. Despite his poor form, many believe that Woodley should easily handle Paul in his boxing debut.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, Till reminisced about his fight with Woodley and expressed his fear that his former foe may take a dive against Paul.

“Tyron Woodley beat me fair and square,” Till said. “Am I a better fighter than Tyron? Yeah, I truly believe. You know, I’m gonna keep stamping my name.”

“But he beat me fair and square. I’m very, very worried that like, he’s getting paid a large amount for taking, like, a dive or something. Very worried about that.”

Till recognizes Paul has some skills and is training hard but says the reality is Woodley can KO the internet celebrity whenever he wants.

“I don’t think so. But, just, I don’t know. He just doesn’t seem confident, like confident. I don’t know. I don’t know. I can’t comment,” Till continued. “I don’t know enough about; I don’t know how powerful Jake Paul is, with his team. I don’t know, mate. I just know that if Woodley wants to beat him, he can beat him.

“I’m not throwing hate at Jake Paul. The guy looks like he can box and looks like he’s training hard. So, you know, I don’t know. I don’t know.”(Transcribed by Mirror Fighting)

