Daniel Cormier Says He’d ‘Feast’ on Today’s UFC Light Heavyweight Division

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier has made a bold claim. Cormier says if he were in his prime, he would feast on the current UFC light heavyweight division, as there are no wrestlers in that weight class at the moment.

In MMA, strikers have struggled against high-level wrestlers, and Cormier believes that imbalance would work heavily in his favor. The former two-time NJCAA champion stated that if he were in his prime today, he would dominate the current light heavyweight division, ragdolling opponents with his wrestling and reclaiming the title with ease. During a recent sit-down with Alien Films, he said:

“If I was at my prime in light heavyweight right now, there’s no wrestlers. I’d be just feasting on everybody. There’s no wrestlers in light heavyweight.”

Daniel Cormier would fight Alex Pereira

Daniel Cormier also added during the same interview that, after looking at the current UFC light heavyweight landscape, he would lock horns with the current and two-time champion Alex Pereira. ‘DC’ would like to fight the Brazilian because of the latter’s popularity, which would generate tons of revenue. He added:

“I’d fight probably Pereira because he’s the biggest star and you want to make the most money as a champion. When I was fighting, the top five was me, Jones, Ryan Bader, Phil Davis, Rashad Evans – there were so many wrestlers.

Check out Daniel Cormier’s comments about the state of the current UFC light heavyweight division:

Daniel Cormier says he’d feast on the current light heavyweight division due to the lack of wrestlers. 👀🔥



"If I was at my prime in light heavyweight right now, there’s no wrestlers. I’d be just feasting on everybody. There’s no wrestlers in light heavyweight. I’d fight… pic.twitter.com/8YEtOFjFlO — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) January 1, 2026

The UFC light heavyweight division is currently short on elite wrestlers, as Daniel Cormier highlighted. Most of today’s top contenders, including Magomed Ankalaev, Carlos Ulberg, Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree Jr., among others, primarily rely on striking and prefer to stand and bang rather than engage in grappling-heavy exchanges, which would give ‘DC’ the edge if he were fighting them.

On paper, Cormier and ‘Poatan’ would make an interesting stylistic bout. Fans have, however, witnessed that a wrestler with Cormier’s pressure and clinch control can successfully counter Pereira’s superior striking, which was done by Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.