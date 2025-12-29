Daniel Cormier confirms he’s open to RAF wrestling match against Jon Jones

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has revealed that he would be interested in a wrestling match against Jon Jones as part of Real American Freestyle.

For a lot of recent fans, Daniel Cormier may best be known for his work behind the commentary desk. Of course, the majority of those who have been watching for many years in the world of mixed martial arts, DC is known for being one of the greatest of all time and a former two-weight UFC world champion.

Alas, he’s been retired for a few years now, and Daniel Cormier has made it clear that he isn’t going to be venturing back into the MMA realm – at least not when it comes to active competition. When he was in the mix, though, it’s safe to say that his most iconic rival was Jon Jones, who he fought on two separate occasions.

In a recent interview with Josh Thomson, Daniel Cormier made it known that if the right set of circumstances arose, he could be interested in squaring off with Jon Jones for a third time, this time on the wrestling mats.

Daniel Cormier is open to Jon Jones wrestling match

“I’d wrestle the right guy,” Cormier told Josh Thomson on competing for Real American Freestyle, a startup freestyle wrestling promotion that has featured many UFC notables so far. “I’d wrestle like Jon Jones.”

“No,” Cormier responded. “I’m not wrestling Yoel Romero, bro. I wouldn’t wrestle Yoel. He’s still good, man. He’s like insanely good. I’m not wrestling with him. I’d wrestle like a Jon Jones or somebody, but not Yoel.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of whether or not you like Cormier, there’s no denying that this would be a pretty incredible thing to see these two meet once again after all these years apart.