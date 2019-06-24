Dana White’s Contender Series 17 Week 2 Weigh-In Results

Spread the word!













The second episode of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 17 is a day away and now it’s time for the weigh-in results.

The Las Vegas promotion has announced the bouts that will be taking place on the second episode of the new season, which takes place on June 25 in Las Vegas and will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

Miguel Baeza vs. Victor Reyna in a welterweight bout will serve as the headliner of this event. Reyna missed weight by three pounds but the fight is still on. Also on tap is Alton Cunningham (7-1) vs. Tony Johnson (7-2). This marks the second time that Cunningham has been on the show as he lost to Bevon Lewis on the Contender Series last year. He has since bounced back with two straight wins.

Dana White’s Contender Series 17 Weigh-In Results