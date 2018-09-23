Dana White Wishes Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Wasn’t Happening

Dana White wishes that a third fight between former UFC light heavyweight champions Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell wasn’t happening. However, unfortunately for the UFC President, it is despite his wish.

Liddell and Ortiz have fought twice throughout their legendary careers, with “The Iceman” knocking out Ortiz at UFC 47 in 2004 and UFC 66 in 2006. Since that second fight, however, Liddell has lost five of his six bouts with four of those losses coming via stoppage.

Dana White’s Wish

The UFC President recently went on record by stating in an interview that he’s upset and wishes this fight wasn’t happening.

“Of course I am (upset),” White told MMAjunkie. “I don’t think it’s any secret how I feel about Chuck Liddell personally, and professionally. I don’t want to (expletive) on his deal that he’s got going on and I hope that he makes a lot of money. I hope the event is very successful for them. But I wish it wasn’t happening.” “I don’t think Chuck Liddell should be fighting and that’s why I begged him to retire 10 years ago,” White said. “I hope it’s very lucrative for him and he does well.”

The two MMA Legends are slated to meet for a third fight at an event that goes down on November 24, 2018, inside The Forum in Inglewood, California.

This show will air live on pay-per-view event. More fights for the main and undercard of this show will be announced in the coming weeks.