Dana White Still Unsure He Can Rely on Jon Jones for Potential Alex Pereira Fight at White House Card

Dana White recently gave his candid opinion on whether he is interested in a super-fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira at the UFC White House Card.

White had earlier opined that he doesn’t trust Jones and therefore cannot have him fight on June 14. Even ‘Poatan’ had suggested through a cryptic Instagram post that he won’t be fighting on this historic card.

The UFC will start mapping the fighter lineup in February 2026 for this once-in-a-lifetime card. White recently stated that after Zuffa Boxing’s debut on January 23 and UFC 324 the next day, he and the matchmakers will sit down to build the June 14 card.

Dana White is interested in the Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight at the UFC White House card, but?

During a recent interview with Complex Sports, Dana White was asked if he’s interested in Jones vs. Pereira at the UFC White House card. White made it known that although he is interested in this bout, he remains unsure if he can count on ‘Bones.’ The 56-year-old said:

“That would be a fight, but can I count on Jon Jones? I can’t have Jon Jones doing something bad or pulling out of the White House fight.”

Check out Dana White’s comments below:

Dana White is interested in Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira at 205 lbs, but still isn’t sure if he can trust Jones 👀😬



“Can’t have Jon Jones doing something bad or pulling out of the f*cking White House.”



(via @Complex) pic.twitter.com/8RTxdt0r94 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 15, 2026

Although White is interested in this potential superfight, he finds it hard to place his trust in Jones, especially after the latter refused to unify the belts in 2025, when he was the UFC heavyweight champion.

Jones didn’t want to fight then-interim champion Tom Aspinall and instead chose to retire, after which Aspinall was promoted from interim to undisputed. For this reason, the UFC CEO has not completely seconded Jones’ decision to fight ‘Poatan’ on the White House Card.

After not completely seconding Jones vs. Pereira, White also revealed in the same interview with Complex Sports that he has no interest in booking Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at the UFC White House.

With many fan-favorite matchups either failing to gain traction or being scrapped altogether, it’ll be interesting to see what the UFC ultimately comes up with, or whether all of this is designed to generate more hype.