Dana White Shuts Down Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at the White House: “We will see if Conor is gonna come back or not”

Dana White has no interest in booking Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler for the UFC White House card.

While both fighters had confirmed verbally on multiple occasions that they would be locking horns on June 14, when the promotion heads to the South Lawn of the White House, White recently shut down any chance of that fight happening.

McGregor and Chandler, who served as opposing coaches at TUF 31 in 2023, were later scheduled to headline UFC 303. However, the Irishman pulled out of the fight because of a toe injury. After the McGregor bout got scrapped, Chandler fought twice and lost on both occasions.

On the other hand, McGregor has not entered the octagon after snapping his leg at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier in 2021. This time, when fans were anticipating that the fight would finally happen, White has now shut all doors. In an interview with Complex Sports, White was asked:

“I know there’s talk of Michael Chandler and Conor, do you see that as realistic?”

The UFC head honcho replied:

“No. That was a couple of years ago.”

Check out Dana White’s comments about Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler below:

🚨 Dana White says he is NOT INTERESTED in Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler on the UFC White House card 😮



🗣️ “I know there’s talk of Michael Chandler and Conor, do you see that as realistic?”



🗣️ “No. That was a couple years ago.”



via @Complex pic.twitter.com/K7jgS7T6AU — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) January 15, 2026

White also added:

“We will see if Conor is gonna come back or not. We have been talking about it for a while. We will see how it plays out. I don’t know, though.”

Will we see Conor McGregor return to the UFC? We took the question straight to the source 🎯 pic.twitter.com/gAvQwO400c — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 16, 2026

Conor McGregor is open to fighting anybody on June 14

After the UFC head honcho opined that he’s not interested in booking Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler for the UFC White House Card, ‘The Notorious’ took to X with a message for the promotion. He posted:

“Pick who ya want! The Mac sweats nothin and nobody.”

Check out Conor McGregor’s comments below:

In another subsequent X post, ‘The Notorious’ wrote:

“You can run, but you can’t hide. Fact.”

Check the post below: