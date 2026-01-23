Dana White Publicly Shrugs at Arman Tsarukyan’s Media Run

At the UFC 324 pre-fight presser, Dana White was asked to weigh in on Arman Tsarukyan’s recent PR run. For context, Tsarukyan has been building significant fan interest over the past few weeks, making appearances across multiple podcasts and platforms.

He was spotted with Adin Ross, N3on, and The MMA Guru, among others. He also sat down for an interview with Complex Sports.

One thing that’s been consistent across all of Tsarukyan’s interviews, however, is his criticism of Paddy Pimblett. Tensions between ‘The Baddy’ and ‘Ahalkalakets’ have been rising ever since the UFC chose Pimblett to fight for the interim lightweight title over the number one contender, Tsarukyan.

The Armenian was denied a title shot for major reasons, like pulling out of his UFC 311 title bout, headbutting Dan Hooker before UFC Qatar, and punching a fan at UFC 300.

Pimblett, on the other hand, has been firing back with nonstop jabs and mocking ‘Ahalkalakets’ ever since the latter was denied another title shot.

Dana White isn’t aware of Arman Tsarukyan’s recent PR run

Earlier today, Dana White was asked at the presser to comment on Arman Tsarukyan’s media tour and how everyone is saying it’s the biggest thing in the fighting world right now. White is unaware of the Armenian’s activity. He said

“I haven’t seen it.”

Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett, who was seated next to White, didn’t miss his chance to take another dig at the Armenian. He told the media and the UFC CEO:

“He’s asking you why Arman’s trying to be like me, going around eating food. It’s because he’s got no personality, and he’s a little nit.”

Dana White also added:

“I haven’t seen it. I don’t know anything about it. Good try though.”

Arman Tsarukyan torches Paddy Pimblett

Arman Tsarukyan didn’t hold back after listening to Paddy Pimblett’s above comments. He went scorched earth on ‘The Baddy.’ The 29-year-old posted on X:

“Cry me a river bi*ch @PaddyTheBaddy”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan, Paddy Pimblett, and Dana White’s comments below: