Arman Tsarukyan Is Happy To Wait For His Belt: “It’s just business, but I’ll get my title”

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has explained why he’s happy to wait for his opportunity at claiming the belt.

As we know, Arman Tsarukyan has been through plenty of ups and downs throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career. Along the way, he’s made a lot of enemies – but he’s also picked up his fair share of fans, too. In the wake of the announcement that the UFC 324 main event would be contested between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje, with the UFC interim lightweight championship on the line, many questioned why exactly Tsarukyan wasn’t given the call.

Now, though, Arman Tsarukyan is focusing his attention on keeping busy. Dana White has made it clear that he needs to work his way back into the promotion’s good books, mainly due to incidents such as pulling out of fights and headbutting Dan Hooker prior to their recent encounter.

In a recent interview, Arman Tsarukyan made it known that he’s okay to sit and wait for his shot at the crown.

Arman Tsarukyan discusses title aspirations

“Everybody thought I was going to get the title shot. Then I started hearing all these stories – ‘his back was injured,’ ‘he’s not going to make weight,’ ‘the headbutt,’ whatever. I heard a couple weeks ago there was already a narrative about a headbutt, but I’ve never heard in my life that because of a headbutt they don’t give you a title fight.

“Then they tell me it’s the first card on Paramount and I’m too dangerous to put there because of the pull‑out, the headbutt, the fan thing, all that. So they say, ‘You’ve got to wait.’ I said, ‘Okay, what can I do? I’ll just wait.’ I know my belt is going to be mine for sure. It’s just business, but I’ll get my title.”