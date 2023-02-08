Dana White blasts Islam Makhachev after he criticized UFC 284 promotion: ‘He doesn’t know anything’

After voicing his concern regarding the level of promotion his UFC 284 headliner with Alexander Volkanovski is receiving ahead of their weekend clash, Islam Makahchev has received a stern reply from organizational leader, Dana White, who claimed the lightweight kingpin knew nothing about the event’s optics.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, is slated to headline UFC 284 this weekend at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia – defending his crown against the pound-for-pound number one and undisputed featherweight best, Volkanovski.

Making his first title turnaround, Makhachev first clinched the vacant title back in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE – stopping former titleholder, Charles Oliveira with a second round arm-triangle choke triumph.

As for Volkanovski, the New South Wales favorite will make his lightweight bow under the UFC banner, having lodged a third career win over featherweight great, Max Holloway back in July of last year at UFC 276.

And ahead of their heralded showdown ‘Down Under’ this weekend, Makhachev questioned the level of promotion the pay-per-view event had received in the weeks leading up to the bout.

“I’m unhappy with the promotion of UFC 284,” Islam Makhachev said ahead of his title defense opposite Alexander Volkanovski. “(It) feels like the UFC could have done a better job promoting the fight.”

Dana White stresses that theories of a lack of promotion for UFC 284 aren’t true

In response to Makhachev’s claims, UFC president, Dana White maintained the defending titleholder had no clue about what he was even concerned over.

“Yeah, that’s not true,” Dana White said during an interview on The Jim Rome Show. “First of all, I’ve talked to Islam (Makhachev). First of all, who interviewed him? Who translated for him? I mean, the guy speaks Russian. Taken out of context. First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything.”

“It’s going to be one of the top-five biggest fights of all time,” Dana White explained. “First of all, the event sold out, right. You couldn’t get a ticket if you wanted to get a ticket in Perth. And this thing is trending right now to be biggest pay-per-view event in Australia, which, it’s like six percent behind Conor McGregor [versus] [Dustin] Poirier 3. It’s probably going to break the record. So to say that the fight hasn’t been [promoted], that’s just ridiculous. That’s what you call some internet BS.” (Transcribed by MMA Island)