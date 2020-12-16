We could be in store for the return of Jon Jones at heavyweight.

Jones hasn’t competed since defending his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February earlier this year. He has since vacated his title in preparation for his highly-anticipated move up to the heavyweight division.

And according to UFC president Dana White, the pair recently had the best conversation they’ve ever had and “Bones” is ready to return soon.

“Jon Jones and I had the best conversation that we’ve ever had about a week ago and he’s ready,” White told BT Sport in a recent interview. “He’s ready to come back, his head’s in the right place and he and I are in a really good place.”

However, Jones won’t be getting an instant title shot.

Francis Ngannou has been waiting for his title shot as well as a second crack at current champion Stipe Miocic for a while now and won’t be leapfrogged.

However, the promotion is working on an opponent for Jones.

“No, he doesn’t get the jump over Francis and fight for a title,” White said. “I don’t know what we’re going to do or how it’s going to play out but we’re working on it.”

Regardless of who Jones ends up facing, White is expecting a motivated version to compete soon. Especially after recent comments from Jones where he claimed he wasn’t scared of his opponents at light heavyweight which led to subpar performances of late.

“I do,” White added when asked if he expected a better Jones at heavyweight. “I think that he’s excited for this challenge and he’s excited to cement his legacy as the greatest to ever do it.”

Who do you think Jones will face in his heavyweight debut?