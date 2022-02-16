American Top Team gym owner Dan Lambert doesn’t hold resentment towards Amanda Nunes after the former UFC champion left the gym.

Nunes stunningly fell to Julianna Pena at UFC 269. Nunes looked flat-footed and exhausted early in the fight as Pena eventually secured a submission win. It was arguably the biggest upset in UFC history.

Nunes is looking to change things up a bit with her training in preparation for the rematch later this year. She recently opted to part ways with her longtime gym ATT in favor of opening a private spot for her to train.

This surprised many around the MMA circle and some believed that Nunes was sending a message to ATT regarding her devastating loss. But, she has since clarified that it had nothing to do with the team and more to do with her personal life.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Lambert gave his thoughts on Nunes leaving ATT and whether or not he’d be willing to still work with her going forward.

Dan Lambert Responds To Amanda Nunes’ Decision To Leave ATT

“As long as it’s a good fit for us and a good fit for the fighter, we do great things together if we can,” Lambert said. “If it’s no longer a great fit for us or them and somebody’s got to move on, we have an open-door policy. If somebody doesn’t want to be at the gym, they’re not going to be at the gym. Amanda decided she wants to start her own place and be a coach, maybe set something up for her post-fighting career. I support that, and I hope she does well.”

Nunes will fight against Pena in a rematch later on in 2022, possibly as soon as this summer. First, the two top bantamweights will face off on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

It’s unclear how much or how little Nunes will communicate with ATT going forward, but it’s clear she wants a change in routine as she works her way back to the octagon.

What is your prediction for Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena 2?

