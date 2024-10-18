Dan Hardy Offers Interesting Prediction For Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira

PFL analyst Dan Hardy has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira.

Throughout the course of his career, Dan Hardy has fought in – and commentated on – some mammoth fights. In terms of actual size, though, few bouts would’ve been bigger than Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira.

In addition to their physical stature, this contest will also determine which of the two men will carry the heavyweight division forward for the PFL. For Dan Hardy, he’s seen a great deal of both men’s careers, and he understands what it’ll take to get the job done.

During a recent interview with LowKickMMA, Hardy spoke candidly about what he wants to see from Ferreira and Ngannou in this fight.

Dan Hardy’s view on Ngannou/Ferreira

“I think we need to see both of these guys tested. We need to see them tested against one another as well. Renan Ferreira, he ran through Ryan Bader too quickly for me—we didn’t really get to see the rest of his game. And I think these types of fights develop him very quickly.

“I think Ngannou can challenge him, obviously in the striking, but also with takedowns. That’s where we’ll really see this fight spill over into different ranges of MMA. I feel like the striking will be tentative at first because they’re both so dangerous, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a good 10-15 minutes of battle before one of these guys hits the canvas.”

Dan Hardy has a great point when it comes to wanting to see more from both men. Yes, we know they’re heavy hitters and they can make a substantial impact in that department, but it really comes down to whether or not they’re able to last beyond that initial storm. Tomorrow in Riyadh, we’re going to find out.