In the words of UFC play-by-play commentator, Jon Anik, the clean-up crew have a busy night ahead following our preliminary featherweight bout between Charles Rosa, and eventual victor Damon Jackson.

Battling over the course of a three round preliminary card bout, Jackson emerged with a (29-26, 29-27, 30-27) unanimous decision win over Rosa, having lost what looks to be litres of blood after he was sliced with a massive spinning back elbow.

Dealing with a massive laceration to the right of his right eye, Jackson was consulted by the Octagon-side physician, who gave him the go ahead to continue despite the sizeable cut.

Returning to the position at the fence prior to the stoppage in action, Jackson somehow managed to remain composed as himself and Rosa scrambled for the final minute or so, with blood continuing to leak from him like a tap.

Below, catch the highlights from Jackson’s unanimous decision victory over fellow grappler, Rosa.

SAVED BY THE BELL 🔔 as RD 1️⃣ comes to an end! #UFCVegas39 pic.twitter.com/vOBcRXySs1 — UFC (@ufc) October 9, 2021