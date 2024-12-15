Cub Swanson Sleeps Billy Quarantillo with Booming Right Hand in Round Three – UFC Tampa Highlights

Cub Swanson added another highlight-reel knockout to his resume, sleeping Billy Quarantillo with a booming right hand in the third round of the UFC Tampa co-main event.

Things got off to a fast and furious start with Swanson walking down Quarantillo. Swanson appeared to have a clear speed advantage, but it was Quarantillo who seemingly landed the biggest strike of the opening round, catching Swanson with a clean left before landing a takedown in the waning seconds of the first.

The sound round was just as frenetic with both fighters landing some big shots, including a brutal knee that caught Swanson on the chin. Swanson ate it and kept moving forward, landing a series of sneaky right hands. However, it was Quarantillo who likely took the round after landing a couple of takedowns up against the fence.

The pace showed no signs of slowing in the third with both fighters standing and banging in the center of the Octagon. Just past the one-minute mark, Quarantillo shot in for a single leg, but Swanson managed to shake his leg free and circle away. Letting his hands go with the fight on the line, Swanson connected with a left followed by a booming right hand that immediately rendered Quarantillo unconscious.

Official Result: Cub Swanson def. Billy Quarantillo via KO (right hand) at 1:36 of Round 3.

Check out highlights from Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo at UFC Tampa: