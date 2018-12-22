Cris Cyborg Trades Words With Amanda Nunes Over Delaying Fight

Cris Cyborg traded words with UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes during a recent conference call to promote their superfight. The UFC women’s featherweight champion will defend her title against Nunes in the co-headliner of UFC 232.

This has been a fight that took quite a while to book as there was some issues with making the fight happen.

Cyborg was hopeful to fight Nunes at the UFC 228 pay-per-view event. On the flip side, there was a problem as Nunes wanted to delay this upcoming super fight until he UFC 232 pay-per-view. Her reason for this was due to it being the the biggest fight in the history of female MMA and wanting to be prepared.

They went back and forth over the delay of this fight during the UFC 232 media conference call Thursday with the media.



“That is not my problem!” an agitated Nunes told Cyborg (H/T to MMAFighting). “You should have talked to UFC about that. You know what I mean? That is not my problem. They offer me the fight, I tell them, I have the time for, I am available for this time, and they take it. That is not my problem. You should have talked to UFC about that.”

Nunes is fresh off a successful women’s bantamweight title defense over Raquel Pennington in May. Thus, she wanted to make sure that she was 100 percent before accepting this fight.



“You a powerful fighter,” Nunes said. “You a strong fighter. Do you think I come from my last fight about 135, I make weight 135. Do you think I’m going to step up to you if I’m not 100 percent? Let’s be honest. Let’s be honest right here.”



“I said listen Dana White, I am not available to fight right now,” Nunes said. “I just make 135 I had injury, but maybe if she accept it at the end of the year, I’m going to be at 100 percent. Great. I want you to be 100 percent and want it to be a great fight.”

