Cris Cyborg Gives Reaction To UFC 232 Being Relocated

Cris Cyborg gives her reaction to the news that her fight at the UFC 232 PPV was relocated to a different state. She’s slated to make her next title defense against UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in the co-headliner.

After it was revealed one of Jon Jones’ test from earlier this month was found to have an ‘atypical finding.’ It led to the NSAC not licensing him and the UFC was forced to move UFC 232 to California. The UFC women’s featherweight champion released this video of her reaction to the news.

Intial Reaction

“This is crazy,” Cyborg said (H/T to MMAFighting). “They’re supposed to contact everybody. We’re partners. We’re partners. We can’t partner together and they don’t contact you before. But I was in touch with my manager and he didn’t know, too. He was buying gifts for his family. Nobody knows. Just really don’t like. How can you call media and not call your fighters? For you to prepare yourself before and handle things before. How long do they know this?”



The UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.