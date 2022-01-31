UFC legend Randy Couture thinks UFC president Dana White wanted heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou to lose his belt at UFC 270.

Ngannou retained his title with a unanimous decision win against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. It was a long journey to his first title defense nearly a year after defeating Stipe Miocic for the belt at UFC 260.

Ngannou has been at odds with the UFC brass and White over an ongoing contract dispute. He doesn’t just want more money, but fair terms that will allow him to pursue potential options in boxing.

Couture has had his own fair share of beef with the UFC headman after a legendary career in the octagon. During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Couture went as far as claiming that the UFC didn’t want Ngannou’s hand raised.

Randy Couture Thinks Dana White’s Absence During Francis Ngannou Fight Was Calculated

“Honestly, I’m not surprised,” Couture said. “This is classic Zuffa and Dana White. At the end of the day they don’t want [Francis Ngannou] to have that power. They would have been much happier if Francis would have lost that fight. I think that’s what they expected to happen. I think Dana White can say whatever he wants but he didn’t show up in that cage to put that belt around his heavyweight champion. He didn’t show up to the post-fight press conference. And there’s a reason for that.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

Couture and Ngannou have both been critical regarding the UFC’s treatment of its fighters. Ngannou has called for better treatment by White and the brass and has alluded to not feeling appreciated by the promotion.

Ngannou is expected to miss some time with a knee injury and could potentially return later this year.

Do you agree with Randy Couture regarding Francis Ngannou?

